Port operator's accounting 'deficiency'

Gladstone Ports Corporation.
Gladstone Ports Corporation
Geoff Egan
by

QUEENSLAND'S top auditor found a "significant deficiency" in Gladstone Port Corporation's accounting system that may have allowed unauthorised changes to be made.

A report from the Queensland Audit Office released on Thursday found GPC's database did not properly log or monitor who made changes. This could have allowed unauthorised changes to be made and not detected.

But an initial review by GPC found no unauthorised changes were made to the system and the company is working to correct the problem.

The company runs ports in Bundaberg and Rockhampton as well as the Gladstone Port.

Queensland auditor-general Brendan Worrall said unauthorised changes could be made and not detected in GPC's accounting database.

"This year we identified a significant deficiency over database change monitoring controls at GPC," he said in the report.

"The accounting system database did not have adequate logging and monitoring of changes made by users.

"This increased the risk of unauthorised database changes not being detected and corrected in a timely manner.

"The corporation is taking corrective action to address this significant control deficiency and their initial review concluded that no unauthorised changes were made to the accounting system."

A GPC spokeswoman said the company had initiated a "full audit" and were increasing system security.

"The Queensland Audit Office report finding concerns a perceived risk that occurred during the implementation of new enterprise resource planning software by Gladstone Ports Corporation," she said.

"Third party consulting firms were utilised as part of the implementation and development stage of the new system. The Queensland Audit Office raised concerns about the potential of unauthorised access to GPC's accounting system database environment.

"While all changes made were fully authorised, GPC initiated a full audit and confirmed that no incidences of unauthorised access were identified. GPC has also introduced upgraded security software as part of the new system implementation." -NewsRegional

The Sunshine Coast Daily
