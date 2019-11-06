Port of Bundaberg gets a road upgrade

Federal Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt said the road upgrades would bring opportunities to the Port of Bundaberg.

Federal Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt said the road upgrades would bring opportunities to the Port of Bundaberg.

TRUCK access is set to improve to the Port of Bundaberg as contracts have been signed to improve two roads, with works expected to be completed by July 2020.

Buss and Newman Streets will both be getting an upgrade with Buss Street set to become the main route for heavy vehicle to access the Port of Bundaberg.

The upgrade is expected to cost $5.3 million with Bundaberg contractor, Berjondo Earthmoving and Haulage completing the works as the successful tenderer.

Gladstone Ports Corporation will contribute $2.8 million while the Australian Government will contribute the remaining $2.5 million through the Heavy Vehicle Safety and Productivity Program.

Federal Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt said it was great improvement and would bring more opportunities to the Port of Bundaberg.

“I’m pleased to see this upgrade get underway and the work go to a locally owned and operated business, which means the money will be spent in our local community,” Mr Pitt said.

“I look forward to seeing more opportunities at the Port of Bundaberg open up with this heavy vehicle access upgrade completed and made safer for all users in the region.”

Gladstone Ports Corporation Acting CEO Craig Walker said the works would take part in ensuring the longevity of the Port of Bundaerg.

“Improving vehicle access to the port is essential for its future development,” Mr Walker said.

“The planned drainage works also ensure existing vacant port land is readily available for new port industry development in the future.

“We expect the works to commence in early December, with minimal disruptions to local traffic.”

Bundaberg Regional Council roads and drainage portfolio spokesman Cr Bill Trevor said the upgrade would allow much needed heavy vehicle access.

“Council has worked collaboratively with GPC to design an upgrade and realignment of Buss Street, including the Powers Streets intersection,” Cr Trevor said.

“This upgrade will enable Buss Street to act as the primary heavy vehicle access route for the port development area.

This announcement follows the news earlier this week that Pacific Tug had finally been given the go-ahead by the State Government to develop a new site at the Port of Bundaberg