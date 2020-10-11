Port conveyor construction to start as soon as possible

PORT PRIORITY: The Port of Bundaberg will be prioritised as part of the Regional Hinkler Deal, with construction of the conveyor expected to commence soon.

ASSISTANT Minister for Regional Development and Territories Nola Marino says construction of a multi-use conveyor at the port will start as soon as possible.

The annoucement follows intense debate between the state and federal governments.

Bundaberg’s politicians, Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt, Bundaberg MP David Batt and Burnett MP Stephen Bennett recently met at the port to call on the State Government to sign off on the federally-funded project, allowing it to go ahead.

Mr Bailey later announced the state had signed off on the deal and would allocate and extra $1 million towards a dry storage facility at the port.

With negotiations finalised, it has been confirmed the project is off the backburner.

“The Australian Government’s $10.75 million investment for a new common-use conveyor and the completion of an outer harbour pre-feasibility study through the Hinkler Regional Deal will expand the Port of Bundaberg’s trade opportunities and play a key role in attracting significant private investment,” Ms Marino said.

“The Hinkler Regional Deal’s catalytic investment has now led to Gladstone Ports Corporation and Sugar Terminals Limited indicating that they would also support the project to ensure that it maximises opportunities for the port.”

Mr Pitt said the Port of Bundaberg was a key priority which would be delivered under the Regional Hinkler Deal, creating economic benefits for Bundaberg and the wider region.

“The Port of Bundaberg is a key regional asset, and the Australian Government’s investment will provide much-needed jobs during both construction and operation of the new conveyor and through increased utilisation of the port,” Mr Pitt said.

“I am pleased that the Australian Government has been able to deliver one of the single largest investments in the port in recent years through this vital piece of new infrastructure.”