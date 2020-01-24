Port begins gardening vitality with Gidarjil trainees

Jesse Clowes-Goodwin, Russell Geary, Zackary Johnson, Damien McCarthy, Richard Forrester, and GPC daywork maintenance supervisor Mark Oldfield prepare for beautification at the port. Picture: Chris Burns.

THE Port of Bundaberg will be beautified through the work of indigenous trainees.

Gladstone Ports Corporation’s Bundaberg manager Jason Pascoe said the work would be completed by Gidarjil Development Corporation trainees through the Skilling Queenslanders for Work program.

The work will be completed while upgrades are being made to the carpark.

“After a decade, which was punctuated by two significant port restorations following the major floods of 2010-11 and 2013, it’s been great to see our Bundaberg team in a refurbished space,” Mr Pascoe said.

“The landscaping project will provide trainees with a multifaceted landscaping project to develop new skills under the supervision of expert trainers.”

Gidarjil Development Corporation’s chief executive Kerry Blackman said projects such as the beautification work gave trainees invaluable experience in work environments.

“It also is valuable in upskilling our young people for full-time work opportunities,” Dr Blackman said.

Gidarjil’s trainee supervisor Richard Forrester said the work was important for trainees who were completing six month courses.

These courses could lead to opportunities, such as ranger work.

Mr Forrester said he had been in his role for a year and that it had been inspiring. He was currently training seven students.

“It’s the most emotional job you can do,” he said.

“These fellas surprise themselves.

“What we’re doing is important work, we’re giving these guys a future. They don’t believe they have one when they come in.”

Mr Forrester said the garden beds should be completed within three weeks, but the main focus of trainees would be to complete the next stage of a mangrove boardwalk in Burnett Heads.

The second stage of the Wallace Creek nature trail will soon begin. Mr Pascoe was happy to see the project continuing.

“We were more than happy to contribute the extra $6,500 to ensure stage two of the project reached completiontion,” he said.

“We have a strong focus on supporting our local indigenous communities, and as part of the development, local members will be involved in building the boardwalk.

“GPC is proud to support the project with the Burnett Mary Regional Group and Bundaberg Regional Council.”