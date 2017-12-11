Menu
Port audit finds cracks

LACKING CONTROS: Peter O'Sullivan is the CEO of Gladstone Ports Corporation, which us upgraqded its security software following an audit of its accounting system. Julia Bartrim
by Geoff Egan

QUEENSLAND'S top auditor found a "significant deficiency” in Gladstone Port Corporation's accounting system that may have allowed unauthorised changes to be made.

A report from the Queensland Audit Office released on Thursday found GPC's database did not properly log or monitor who made changes. This could have allowed unauthorised changes to be made and not detected.

But an initial review by GPC found no unauthorised changes were made to the system and the company was working to correct the problem.

The company runs ports in Bundaberg and Rockhampton as well as Gladstone's port.

Queensland auditor- general Brendan Worrall said unauthorised changes could be made and not detected in GPC's accounting database.

"This year we identified a significant deficiency over database change monitoring controls at GPC,” Mr Worrall said in the report.

"The accounting system database did not have adequate logging and monitoring of changes made by users.

"This increased the risk of unauthorised database changes not being detected and corrected in a timely manner.

"The corporation is taking corrective action to address this significant control defic- iency and their initial review concluded that no unautho- rised changes were made to the accounting system.”

A GPC spokeswoman said the company had initiated a "full audit” and was increasing system security.

"The Queensland Audit Office report finding concerns a perceived risk that occurred during the implementation of new enterprise resource plan- ning software by Gladstone Ports Corporation,” she said.

"Third party consulting firms were utilised as part of the implementation and development stage of the new system.

"The Queensland Audit Office raised concerns about the potential of unauthorised access to GPC's accounting system database environment.

"While all changes made were fully authorised, GPC initiated a full audit and confirmed that no incidences of unauthorised access were identified.

"GPC has also introduced upgraded security software as part of the new system implementation.”

