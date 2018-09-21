Port Adelaide star facing graphic image inquiry

PORT Adelaide star Sam Powell-Pepper has reportedly been identified as the star at the centre of the club's investigation into a graphic image posted on social media.

Widespread reports have linked the 20-year-old with an Instagram story that appeared to show a lewd image of a male wearing nothing other than underwear and a young woman's face near the man's groin.

A Port Adelaide spokesman said the Port Adelaide Football Club had not yet been able to clarify the identities of the people shown in the image.

The story has since been deleted.

Powell-Pepper also responded to the reports on Friday announcing that the image showed him and his girlfriend - and that he posted the photo by accident.

Powell-Pepper was earlier this year given a three-match ban following an investigation into an incident at a nightclub in Adelaide.

"The AFL has determined ... Powell-Pepper engaged in inappropriate behaviour that is unbecoming for an AFL player by being intoxicated in a public place and by making inappropriate contact with a female," a statement released by the AFL said.

"Given media commentary and other reporting in this matter, the AFL also note that it has made no other findings in this matter.

"The AFL has further determined that, taking into account Powell-Pepper has missed the last two Port Adelaide AFL matches in Rounds 4 and 5 while the investigation was ongoing, Powell-Pepper will be suspended for a further one week from the AFL competition."