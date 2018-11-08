‘Instead of porn fans, I’ve got football fans’

Kiara Mia is more recognisable in the Bay Area these days.

KIARA Mia was introduced to a whole new fan base following her infamous dinner date with San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo this past July.

"I was recently in San Francisco and everywhere I went, everyone was obviously a 49ers fan and everyone was like, 'Oh my God, you're Kiara,'" the adult film star told The New York Post this week.

"It's been fun. Now I guess instead of just porn fans, I have football fans."

Following her evening with Garoppolo, Mia, 41, gave the quarterback rave reviews, telling TMZ he is "sexy as f***."

Garoppolo's season has been cut short due to a devastating knee injury and the 49ers have struggled to a 2-7 record without the franchise quarterback. Though, the adult film star has not kept up too closely on the NFL after she became an off-season storyline.

"One time I went to a football game in high school and I sat there, and I was like, 'Hey, what inning are we in?' Ever since then, I was made fun of, even to this day," Mia said.

As for what, or who she does admire, a certain rapper comes to mind.

"I'm in love with Eminem," she said. "Eminem is the only person I would be a groupie for."

Garoppolo, who joined the 49ers last season after moving from the New England Patriots, had dinner with Mia in Beverly Hills, California in July and had to deal with the influx of publicity the meeting generated.

He was quizzed about their date on as the Niners started their training camp midway through the year.

"Life is different now," Garoppolo said. "My life off the field, I've never been very public with things. Even social media, I'm not out there a ton.

"But my life's looked at differently. I'm under a microscope and … it's a good learning experience. You just have to take it in stride. It is what it is."

Garoppolo broke his silence on the get-together after Mia claimed she'd be the 49ers' lucky charm.

"I've never been a fan of football, I'm officially a fan of football," she said.

"I can promise the 49ers that they will make Super Bowl and win, because everything I touch turns to gold.

Despite a grim start to the season Niners fans had something to smile about when Nick Mullens shined in his NFL debut, delivering a dynamic performance as the San Francisco 49ers clobbered the struggling Oakland Raiders 34-3 last week.

The undrafted Mullens threw for 262 yards and three touchdowns in the west coast showdown between the bottom two teams in the league.

"You think about the game (debut) and the way it is going to play out and you just hope for success. I will take it," Mullens said.

Pierre Garcon caught his first touchdown pass in two years and George Kittle made a clutch one handed catch for a touchdown as the 49ers improved to 2-7 on the season.

San Francisco also halted a six-game losing streak and won for the just the second time in two seasons without Garoppolo at quarterback.

Mullens got the start after C.J. Beathard injured his right wrist last week. The former undrafted free agent out of Southern Mississippi took advantage of several defensive miscues by Oakland, including the 24-yard touchdown pass to a wide-open Garcon on their first possession.

Mullens finished 16 for 22 and threw touchdown passes to Garcon and Kendrick Bourne on the opening two drives and cruised the rest of the way as the 49ers claimed Bay Area bragging rights.

"I grew up a Niners fan but I also grew up a Raiders hater," said San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan. "It feels good to win. I am definitely happy for our fans."

It was the most lopsided win in this series since San Francisco won the 38-7 in 1970.

- with Jaclyn Hendricks, NY Post and AFP