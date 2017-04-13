'Pork chop' fined $3K for hooning in his 'drift car'

'STUFFED UP': Kevin Andrew Cregan will be off the road for nine months.

THE decision to get behind the wheel of an unlicensed, uninsured "drift car” with false plates while drunk, has cost a Bundaberg man his licence and more than $3000.

Fronting the Bundaberg Magistrates Court today, Kevin Andrew Cregan admitted the stupid decision to drive his car around the block and do a burnout had actually cost him a lot more.

"This really stuffed me up financially,” he said.

"I've lost my job out west.

Police responded to the in Faircloth Cres about 12.30am on February 18 after Cregan challenged his neighbour to a fight after he'd asked Cregan if he was "happy with himself” for doing the burnout.

Cregan then called out the neighbour and refused to leave his property until police arrived.

"I carried on like a pork chop,” he told the court.

When police arrived Cregan admitted he'd drunk spirits and beer before getting behind the wheel and blew 0.192%, almost four times the legal limit, when breath tested.

Cregan was fined $3009 for the offences, which also included trespass, and he was disqualified from driving for nine months.