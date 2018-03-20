Population growth impacting figures, says Bundy builder

IT MAY not be just the unemployment rate that's causing a downturn in housing approvals in the Bundaberg region.

While Master Builders Queensland Wide Bay Burnett regional manager Will Wilson says that is a major contributing factor local builders say population growth and times of the year impacted the figures.

Bundaberg Homes director Michael Randall said population growth in Bundaberg had stalled, but there was hope on the horizon.

"There's a number of projects in the wind that will start soon, that will impact the numbers,” he said.

While the numbers of building approvals for houses were down 42 per cent in the three months to January this year compared to the same period last year, year-on-year approvals were only down five percent last year - 355 to 336 approvals.

If you go back 10 years housing approvals have dropped by more than half.

Back in 2007, 823 approvals were granted, then the figures start to drop with 490 approved in 2008, until 2012 when only 109 new homes were approved.

Warren Family Homes Supervisor Scott Kratzmann said the December to March period was typically a slow period for building which could be a reason why there were less approvals from November to January.

Mr Kratzmann said Warren Family Homes was busy but there was scope to take on more work if it was available.

"It could be a lot busier. We still regularly get a lot of people looking for work,” he said. He said there had been a quite a bit of interest in renovations, ndicating people were buying or staying in existing homes.

While buying something already completed is at attractive option to buyers as the average home costs around $320,000, when you build a new home " you get what you want” Mr Kratzmann said.