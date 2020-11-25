Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Crime

Popular weather presenter’s car stolen while he went on air

by Jacob Miley
25th Nov 2020 12:19 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

THREE youths have been charged after allegedly stealing Gold Coast weather presenter Luke Bradnam's around the time he went live on air on Tuesday.

Bradnam, who presents weather for Channel 9 Gold Coast, had his personal vehicle stolen from Cavill Ave at Surfers Paradise about 6pm, police said.

It's understood the car was believed to be unlocked and running.

Channel 9 presenter Luke Bradnam.
Channel 9 presenter Luke Bradnam.


Three youths - aged 14, 15, and 17 - have since been charged with unlawful use of a motor vehicle, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and unlicensed driving.

They were arrested about 11.45pm in the Surfers Paradise area.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said the vehicle was seen to have reversed into a steel pole on Tuesday evening, and continued driving.

The car is yet to be found.

Originally published as Popular weather presenter's car stolen while he went on air

More Stories

stolen car theft

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ON THE BOARD: Bundy passes go to feature on Monopoly game

        Premium Content ON THE BOARD: Bundy passes go to feature on Monopoly game

        News Find out where you can pick up the edition of Monopoly.

        PAPER PLATES: Fake number plates stack up for a hefty fine

        Premium Content PAPER PLATES: Fake number plates stack up for a hefty fine

        News The Bundy man explains to the court why he decided to get behind the wheel of a car...

        Tom Smith: A snapshot of campaign pledges and promises

        Premium Content Tom Smith: A snapshot of campaign pledges and promises

        News Bundaberg’s incoming MP has been training and attending parliament as he gears up...