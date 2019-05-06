Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The 2016 model Mitsubishi Triton.
The 2016 model Mitsubishi Triton. Joshua Dowling
News

Popular ute recalled due to side step issue

Grant Edwards
by
6th May 2019 3:46 PM

MITSUBISHI has recalled more than 13,000 dual cab utes due to a side steps defect.

The issued affects Mitsubishi Tritons model year 2016 sold between March 2, 2015, and May 26, 2017.

According to the recall notice issued by the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission, side step covers may fall off.

"The rivets for the side step cover may corrode and fracture, especially if usage involves exposure to salt or anti-freeze agent," the warning says.

"If all of the rivets fracture, side step covers may drop off the vehicle, which can create a hazard for other road users. In addition, the step may be difficult for vehicle occupants to use."

Mitsubishi Motors Australia will write to all owners to make them aware of the issue. Vehicles can be taken to any Mitsubishi dealership to have the defect fixed free of charge.

Owners can also phone Mitsubishi Motors Australia on 1800 931 811, their dealer on 1300 131 211 (Option 2, Option 2) or to fine one click here.

australian competition and consumer commission cars news editors picks mitsubishi mitsubishi triton recall
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Physio says 42 of 76 job applicants admit Centrelink motive

    premium_icon Physio says 42 of 76 job applicants admit Centrelink motive

    News FOR Ben Heidenreich promoting the region's health and growing a local workforce is something he is commited to at his business Coral Coast Physiotherapy.

    More rain needed to prevent cane farmers' 'heartbreak'

    premium_icon More rain needed to prevent cane farmers' 'heartbreak'

    Weather Bureau of Meteorology offers Bundaberg weather forecast

    WHAT'S OPEN: Labour Day in Bundy

    premium_icon WHAT'S OPEN: Labour Day in Bundy

    News What's open in Bundaberg today

    'We are not the enemy': One Nation hits back at Hinkler MP

    premium_icon 'We are not the enemy': One Nation hits back at Hinkler MP

    Politics 'It should be about what's best for the people'