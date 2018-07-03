Popular publican's big plans for Bundy CBD cafe

NEW managers, a new menu, new coffee beans, quite a few new faces and soon-to-be-new, extended opening hours.

Popular Bundaberg cafe City Elements has been overhauled under new managers Rodney Wheat and Leon Crossett, and reopening today, Mr Wheat said it was his passion for food that prompted him to take the opportunity to sink his teeth into City Elements.

"I have The Globe and I used to have The Grand as well,” he said.

"The Globe doesn't have food, it's just a county bar where we support live music.

"But I missed the passion of food and wanted to get back into the food side.

"(At City Elements) we've added burgers to the menu - slow cooked brisket and slow cooked pork cooked in apple cider.

"We've gone with those styles of burgers and the traditional classic cheese burger.

"You can turn anything into a burger.”

The entirely new menu also includes traditional breakfasts and cafe favourites, with new kitchen staff taking on the cooking duties.

"Two of the girls are original waitresses but all the kitchen staff are new,” Mr Wheat said.

For now City Elements will open seven days a week until about 2.30-3pm, but within weeks Mr Wheat said they plan to extend opening hours into the evening.

"Being licenced here we're going to open at nights as well with a bar, with beer on tap, cocktails and wine, cheese platters and that sort of thing,” he said.

"We just want to get everything working right first and then we'll move to the next stage.

"Within a month we'll be opening at night.”

Mr Wheat said the feedback from customers during today's opening had been positive.

"We've had a good response to the food and we changed the coffee bean brand and we've had a really good response to that,” he said.

With a great fit out and decor, including the court yard dining area at the back of the cafe, Mr Wheat said he was looking forward to seeing what his team could do with the space.

"We can seat another 25 people out the back ... it's a great area for private functions or parties, especially when we we open at night.”