CLOSED OFF: A section of the permanent softfall base at Lake Ellen has became damaged.
Popular playground closes for repairs

28th Aug 2018 4:52 PM

PART of the popular Lake Ellen Heritage Hub playground is closed for maintenance.

And more extensive maintenance is to be undertaken in the lead-up to the September school holidays.

Contractors are currently undertaking repairs at the site after a section of the permanent softfall base became damaged.

The council said the area would be cordoned off while the repairs took place for safety reasons.

The contractor will continue work next Monday when a larger section of the playground will be closed off.

The facility is expected to reopen again in readiness for the school holidays starting on Monday, September 24

