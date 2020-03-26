Popular pie and donut chain comes to Bundaberg

LOVERS of pies in the region now have one more option.

Pie Face has opened in Bundaberg at the United Service Station.

The takeaway outlet offers a range of pies including chunky steak, tandoori vegetable, butter chicken and vegan options.

The store also offers donuts in a multitude of flavours from lemon to forest fruits and custard filled.

Pie Face has outlets across Australia and in seven countries.

Branches currently exist in Brisbane as well as a number of smaller towns and cities across the nation.

Gladstone, Rockhamton and Mackay all have Pie Face stores and now Bundaberg does too.

The NewsMail has contacted Pie Face for comment.

United Service Station is located on Boundary St.