Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
PLAY TIME: Christsen Park works are ongoing.
PLAY TIME: Christsen Park works are ongoing. Mike Knott BUN300917CHRISTSEN16
Council News

Popular park now unrecognisable

Carolyn Booth
by
3rd Mar 2018 8:29 AM

THE transformation of Bargara's Christsen Park continues with Bundaberg Regional Council making minor alterations ahead of plans to install shade sails.

A council spokesman said minor modifications were being made to a couple of garden beds to help in their protection from water flows generated across the sealed car parking area.

"The work has been interrupted by rain but is expected to be finalised in a couple of days,” he said.

"In other news for Christsen Park, council is in the final stages of planning for the installation of shade sails. This initiative will deliver on a community commitment by council.”

Bundaberg News Mail
Bundy war veterans face RSL dismissal for speaking out

Bundy war veterans face RSL dismissal for speaking out

News WAR veterans face possible expulsion from the RSL after daring to publicly air their displeasure about issues surrounding the Bundaberg RSL Sub Branch.

Umpires threaten to strike over pay dispute

Umpires threaten to strike over pay dispute

News No deal signed with season opener weeks away

Barnaby meant to be in Bundy today

Barnaby meant to be in Bundy today

Politics DID you know Barnaby Joyce was supposed to be in Bundaberg today?

Local Partners