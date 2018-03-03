Popular park now unrecognisable

THE transformation of Bargara's Christsen Park continues with Bundaberg Regional Council making minor alterations ahead of plans to install shade sails.

A council spokesman said minor modifications were being made to a couple of garden beds to help in their protection from water flows generated across the sealed car parking area.

"The work has been interrupted by rain but is expected to be finalised in a couple of days,” he said.

"In other news for Christsen Park, council is in the final stages of planning for the installation of shade sails. This initiative will deliver on a community commitment by council.”