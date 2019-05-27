Popular medical centre plans expansion and new name

ARTIST IMPRESSION: An artist impression of the proposed medical centre.

PLANS to expand a Bundaberg general practice have been put forward.

The Central Medical centre at Southside Central Shopping Centre lodged a development application for a new facility to be built on Commercial St.

The proposed expansion would comprise of a single-storey building.

It would also hold 10 consulting rooms and pathology.

The expansion was something Central Medical director David Harding-Smith said would help increase the number of doctors on their staff list. It has previously been reported locals have struggled to get doctors appointments in the region.

"We would also like to have more facilities to train junior doctors," Dr Harding-Smith said.

Dr Harding-Smith said the proposed new location for the Kensington Medical Centre was ideal, and could potentially open up options for collaboration with specialists.

"We are hoping that with the new day hospital close by, visiting specialists may do some sessions at this practice between surgeries," he said.

With CQUniversity's close proximity, Dr Harding-Smith said it was an added advantage.

He said it may open the door for providing nursing students access to practical study options.

"We have in the past had nurses training at the practice and we'd be keen on doing that again," he said.

The proposed medical centre will also have room to grow, if it is approved.

"There will be room at the back of the site for future expansions for allied health."

Bundaberg Regional Council planning and development spokesperson Ross Sommerfeld said the application showed increased interest in the commercial precinct.

"The Johanna Boulevard and Commercial St area is a growing hub for a varying range of developments," Cr Sommerfeld said.

"This proposed medical centre would be located close to the newly opened Bundaberg Private Day Hospital and a short drive from the airport and Bundaberg Region Aviation and Aerospace Precinct.

Dr Harding-Smith, said if it was approved, he would like construction to begin immediately. The development will be open to public submissions.