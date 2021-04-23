Menu
Twin Falls at Kakadu National Park will open this year for the first time in years. Picture: Che Chorley
Travel

Kakadu waterfall set to open for the first time in years

by JUDITH AISTHORPE
23rd Apr 2021 2:29 PM
ONE of the jewels of Kakadu National Park, Twin Falls, is set to open this year for the first time since 2018.

However there's a catch with access to Twin Falls only available to tour operators this year as Parks Australia and Traditional Owners trial a staged approach.

A Parks Australia spokesman said access would be limited to operators only to access the Twin Falls Escarpment walk under special permits.

"The gorge will remain closed during 2021 and during this period work will be undertaken to develop improved future access solutions," the spokesman said. The falls have been inaccessible since 2018.

The spokesman said upgrades would be underway soon to raise the level of the Jim Jim Creek crossing extending the period of safe access to the falls.

 

 

"As water levels drop and road conditions improve we'll be able to gain access to the crossing and begin work," the spokesman said.

"After the upgrade is completed the Twin Falls Escarpment walk will be opened to visitors."

 

judith.aisthorpe@news.com.au

 

Originally published as Popular Kakadu waterfall set to open for the first time in years

