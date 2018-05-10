Popular jeweller closing after 60 years

CLOSING DOWN SALE: Hitchcock's owner Jan Paulson-Rimmington is looking forward to semi-retirement.

CLOSING DOWN SALE: Hitchcock's owner Jan Paulson-Rimmington is looking forward to semi-retirement. TAHLIA STEHBENS

AFTER 60 years of servicing Bundaberg's jewellery needs, Hitchcock's will close their doors to their CBD customers for good.

Jan Paulson-Rimmington has owned the store for the past 10 years which had previously been in the Hitchcock family for more than half a century and said she had mixed emotions about the closure.

"The demands have changed over the years and online shopping has impacted local jewellers greatly,” Mrs Rimmington said.

"People really need to think twice about shopping online, we get so many people come in with jewellery that doesn't fit or isn't the quality they thought it was - people need to support the local industry as much as they can.

"When I look back 10 years ago when I first took over the store and the jewellery was a lot higher valued and better quality.

"Times are tougher now and the stainless steel and lighter quality options sell better.”

Mrs Rimmington said she and her staff had heavy hearts, but were all understanding of the circumstances.

"I'm heartbroken really, but when I bought the business I never expected to stay as long as I have, but I fell in love with the industry,” she said.

"I've had such loyal and experienced staff and I wouldn't have been able to do what I have without them.

"It's time for me now to start looking at retirement, I just got married at Christmas time and I'll be helping my husband John run his cabinetmaking business until we decide to go into full retirement in years to come.

"We have plans to buy a caravan and travel around Australia, but of course I will miss Bundaberg during that time.”

Hitchcock's has been known for it's exclusive speciality ranges which Mrs Rimmington said customers specifically shopped for.

"Our exclusive brands such as Swarovski, Thomas Sabo, Nikki Lassoni and Ice watches were always popular with our customers but I'm sure they'll be picked up by another jeweller in town,” she said.

"Our off-site jeweller will continue to take repairs, remakes, and remodels of jewellery and we will also continue watch and clock repairs until we run out of stock.”

The store is offering 30 per cent off Swarovski and 60 per cent off all remaining items.