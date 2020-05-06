Popular food delivery service now available in Bundaberg

DELIVERED TO DOOR: Known for producing healthy and tasty meals, Youfoodz is now offering delivery to Bundaberg, with essential item purchases helping local farmers.

KNOWN for producing healthy and tasty meals, one popular business is now offering delivery to the Bundaberg region with essential item purchases helping local farmers.

Crowned as Canstar Blue Australia’s most healthy meals and best food delivery service for three consecutive years, Youfoodz is regarded as one of the country’s favourite options for easy, tasty and healthiest meals.

And now the popular business has extended their delivery services to more than 3,000 postcodes, including the Bundaberg region.

From Hawaiian chicken parma and buffalo chicken slaw, to chickpea, cashew nut curry, loaded lentils and roast lamb with three veg, there is something for everyone on the menu.

But in light of the recent pandemic that saw vulnerable people unable to source groceries and many supplies out of stock, the growing business has also now simplified the process of buying food all from the one place.

The new grocery essentials range includes dairy products, boxes of fresh fruit and veg, as well as meats like porterhouse steak, premium beef mince and Tasmanian Atlantic salmon.

DELIVERED TO DOOR: Youfoodz CEO Lance Giles.

Youfoodz chief executive officer Lance Giles said the intention of the essentials range concept was to ensure communities had access to food supply and to assist growers and Youfoodz suppliers through challenging times.

“Youfoodz customers love our ready made meals, however, we wanted to go even further and provide them more variety and new options throughout this difficult time,” Mr Giles said.

“Providing fruit and veg alongside our ready made meals makes it even easier for our customers and Australia to stay indoors and stay healthy.”

Queensland fruit and veg supplier V One was just one of the many businesses impacted by coronavirus.

“I received a call from Michael, one of our key suppliers, and the Director of V One (and) he explained how his business had been significantly affected by COVID-19 and that he was days away from having to lay off the majority of his workforce,” Mr Giles said.

“After helping each other grow our businesses for many years, I felt there must be a way to help, so that’s how fruit and veg boxes were created.”

Every grocery essentials item purchased will assist local farmers within the Youfoodz supply chain, who may otherwise be doing it tough in the current climate.

In addition to Bundaberg, delivery in also now available in Gladstone, Hervey Bay, Maryborough, Rockhampton, Townsville, Mackay, Cairns and Port Douglas.

Bundaberg orders must be placed by midnight on Mondays for delivery on Thursdays.

Prices vary, with snacks starting from $3 and lunch or dinner meals starting from $9.95.

For more information or to place an order, visit youfoodz.com.