Popular fashion chain to shut doors, eight out of work

Factorie Bundaberg manager Shaun Bagley and staff member Madison Binnie are sad to leave the company.

EIGHT people will lose their jobs when Factorie closes its doors this weekend.

Staff at the clothing store, in Hinkler Central, were told by head office two weeks ago that the closure was due to "leasing disagreements”.

Factorie manager Shaun Bagley said he was upset there had been little communication between local staff and head office about the closure.

"From what I have been told, the rent here is up and head office couldn't afford it any more,” he said.

"It is too costly for refurbishments and to lease the site again.”

"It is really annoying because they haven't disclosed the proper information to us - all we really know is May 14 is last day of trade.”

Mr Bagley said the eight staff, some of whom had been working at the store since it opened in 2012, would all be out of work come Sunday.

He said the store would not be reopening at another location in Bundaberg.

"For a lot of the staff, this was their first job so there have been a lot of memories made here,” he said.

"I am quite sad because the store is my little baby.

"We got best in state and region in the last month and the team and I have strived so much so the news has broken us.”

Factorie Bundaberg manager Shaun Bagley and staff member Madison Binnie are sad to leave the company.

During his time with the company, Mr Bagley said he had enjoyed working with Factorie immensely and praised the franchise for its fun environment.

"It has been such a great place to work and I have always had a great time - I loved every minute of it,” he said.

"I don't have any bad feelings towards the company. It is something that is beyond their control.”

Mr Bagley said from now until the closure, the store would have sale prices starting from as low as $3 and 50% off full-priced items would start tomorrow.

The NewsMail has contacted Factorie's head office for comment.

Factorie is a franchise owned by Cotton On.

The company shut down another one of its Bundaberg clothing stores, Supre, last year, but replaced it with Cotton On Body.