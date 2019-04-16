Menu
LIGHTS OUT: City Elements will close its doors this Thursday.
Popular CBD cafe turning off the lights

Tahlia Stehbens
by
16th Apr 2019 10:07 AM
THIS Thursday will be your last chance to get in to City Elements before they close their doors.

Yesterday the cafe owners took to Facebook to announce its closure.

"It's with a sad heart that we have decided to close our doors here at City Elements,” the post read.

"This decision has not come easy for us. Our lease is at an end, and we felt that with our business commitments now focusing on our new investment at the Club Hotel, that we can not offer 120 per cent effort that we have always strived to give to our customers here.

"We have all enjoyed every minute of serving, preparing and just chatting to each and everyone of our loyal customers, friends and family.

"We will miss you all. Thank you for your support.”

The post urged locals to get down for one last coffee to send them off.

"Remember if you love our awesome service, friendly smiles, amazing food and more, we are just down the road so don't be shy and drop in and see us at the Club Hotel,” it read.

"Stay tuned for exciting times ahead. Thank you everyone.”

