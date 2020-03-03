Menu
Juvenile black jewfish have prominent spots along their shoulder and dorsal fin.
Popular catch off limits until 2021

Carlie Walker
2nd Mar 2020 6:00 PM
FISHING for black jewfish in Queensland's east coast waters is now off limits for all fishers until next year after the commercial catch limit was reached.

Minister for Agricultural Industry Development and Fisheries Mark Furner said the 20-tonne limit for east coast black jewfish was reached on March 1.

"Black jewfish is now a commercial and recreational no-take species on the east coast until the fishery reopens on January 1, 2021," Mr Furner said.

"Any commercial or recreational fisher found to be in possession of black jewfish will be in breach of the Fisheries Act and could face a maximum fine of $133,450.

"Additionally, any fisher found to be in possession of a commercial quantity of black jewfish with the intention of black marketing the fish may be subject to a maximum fine of $400,350 or three years imprisonment.

The limit was introduced in response to rapidly escalating catches of the species and concerns about sustainability, Mr Furner said.

He said the species was vulnerable to overfishing and there was a risk of black-marketing due to the high market prices for their swim bladders.

