Popular cake shop set to close its doors

THERE'S been on outpouring of nostalgia and sadness at the news Bundaberg's much-loved Lushus Cakes will close its doors.

The cake shop and bakery had been advertised for sale but with no buyer found, owners Selina Williamson and Joshua Best made the difficult decision to close the Bourbong St store from March 31.

In a post on its page, Ms Williamson informed customers of the decision.

"To our valued customers and friends, the day has come that Josh and I have decided to call it a day,” the post read.

"Due to not selling, family growing so quickly, and we both have wanted to venture onto different paths for a while.”

Ms Williamson also wrote about the struggles small businesses face on a daily basis.

"Firstly, I applaud and congratulate the mums and dads in small business that constantly make sacrifices for their business and family life,” the post read.

"Some days are flowing and glowing and other days, when the public can't see behind the scenes ... it's mayhem and automatic pilot, a lot of cussing and praying. And of course the hard work.

"Passion and heart are two valuable human qualities that are needed to sustain anything in life. When your passion is not 100%, its time to re-invent the mindset or let go and move on.”

Ms Williamson wrote about how much the business had meant to the couple.

"I can not relay how much Lushus has meant to Josh over the years, from doing his apprentice here at 17 and owned from 25,” she wrote.

"It has been a pleasure to be part of a food tradition in Bundaberg, that many people will say, 'when I was little, mum bought us in every Saturday' or 'I remember the 'old bakery at Kepnock' or 'my grandmother used to work out the back'.”

For 65 years, Lushus Cakes served cakes to its customers and those with a sweet tooth are sad.

"Looks like I'll have to buy a lifetime's supply of passionfruit sponge cakes and work out how to keep them fresh somehow,” Helen Clark wrote.

"It's a sad thing. Never thought we would ever have a Bundy without a Lushus,” Chris Howes added.