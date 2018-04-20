Popular cafe shakes things up with late-night hours

COCKTAIL HOUR: Indulge's Mitchell White and fiance Marleen Leleux are excited to open to the evening crowd three nights a week.

ONE of Bundaberg's most popular cafe's is about to open its doors the public in a special night-time format.

The owner and chef at award-winning Indulge, Mitchell White, said he was inspired to do something different after continuous community encouragement.

"A lot of people have asked for it,” Mr White said.

"They all want somewhere to go after work and I figured we could accommodate the people.”

Opening on Thursday, April 26, at 5pm, Mr White and partner Marleen Leleux have been busy preparing for the new dining experience.

"A few years ago we opened as a full night-time restaurant but this time we're going for a different angle,” he said.

"We will be providing a more laidback tapas, cocktail and wine experience.

"Somewhere were people can come to relax after work or on a Saturday night and socialise.”

Customers can expect the same quality, locally sourced food, and drinks too.

"We stock locally distilled spirits from Kalkie Moon, Bargara Brewing Company and Bundaberg Rum, and what we can't find locally we source from other regions,” he said.

"The tapas are more of a small eating option where people can get two or three different items, or a few per table to share.

"It's very simple, good food.”

You can expect to see items such as cured olives, szechuan squid, different types of meats and smoked chicken croquettes on the menu.

"We have vegetarian and vegan options available, as well as gluten-free options for those that have particular dietary requirements,” Mr White said.

"A lot of people don't realise what goes into opening a couple of extra nights.

"We're still mapping food and drinks and finding the right staff.

"We've just hired another staff member and perhaps in the future we'll look to hire further staff if everything goes well.

"It's been a few weeks' worth of progress to get to this point and we'll be preparing and training up until opening night.”

Tapas will range from $5-$13 and drinks from $9 with a few specialty wines potentially making the final list.

"We want to keep changing it up and welcome as many people as possible,” he said.