Popular cafe expanding

BRANCHING OUT: Alowishus Delicious owner Tracey McPhee, with general manager David Lee-Schneider, is franchising the business this year.

ONE of Bundaberg's much-loved cafes is embarking on a new venture this year and franchising their centrally-located business.

Alowishus Delicious has decided on the expansion after it was named one of six Queensland small businesses to share in more than $45,000 in State Government funding to help accelerate business growth.

Owner Tracey McPhee said she was "thrilled” the grant application had been approved.

"We are franchising our business this year and taking it in a brand new direction,” she said.

"This money will be put to good use and enable us to engage the services of franchising professionals to help us on our way.”

Minister for Small Business Leeanne Enoch said the allocation formed part of the Accelerate Small Business Grants program's second round of funding to engage high-level expertise to grow business.

"We understand the important role small businesses play in our economy, making up 97% of all registered businesses and employing 43% of the private sector workforce,” she said.

Ms Donaldson said successful recipients of the program would receive matched funding of up to $10,000,to engage business mentors, coaches,or an advisory board to work closely with the business for six to 12 months.

"The Palaszczuk Government is committed to providing Queensland small businesses with the support they need to succeed through grants programs such as the Accelerate Small Business program,” Ms Donaldson said.

"The program will provide $3 million in grant funding over three years to established Queensland-based small businesses to help them start, grow and employ.”

Ms Enoch said applications were now open for the next round of funding.

Alowishus Delicious is open seven days a week at 4/176 Bourbong St.