Popular cafe Arrow Bean has a new home

NEW DIGS: Emma Searle and Hannah Aylward inside the new premises on Targo Street. Mike Knott BUN201117ARROW2

THERE'S a new shop in the CBD, but it's a little more familiar than you may think.

Arrow Bean is moving in a new direction with the popular Barolin St store now on Targo St.

Owner Hannah Aylward opened the cafe's new doors today and says while the address has changed, her loyal customer base has not.

"I've seen lots of regular faces, it's good to get back into it,” she said.

Miss Aylward, who started Arrow Bean two years ago at just 18, said she appreciated everyone who had supported the cafe - including her family.

"Thanks to my parents and partner for their help with the move,” she said.

"I couldn't have done it without them.”

Arrow Bean offers a range of breakfast and lunch options and Campos coffee.

Miss Aylward also said there were a few fun drinks on offer with everything from hot white chocolate with lavender to jaffa hot chocolate and Turkish delight flavouring.

Diners can enjoy the stylish theme in the cafe with a little bit of retro and a leafy feature wall.

"I just bought the wallpaper and went from there,” Miss Aylward said.

Arrow Bean is located at 37 Targo St and will be open from 6.30am Monday to Saturday.