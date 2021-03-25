Popular business start-up event returns to Bundaberg

Brooke Fossey and Damien Tracey at the Generator to launch the Bundaberg startup Weekend. Photo: Contributed

Budding business owners and entrepreneurs will be able to refine their knowledge and skills among some great business minds when Start-up Weekend Bundaberg returns in 2021.

Set over three days, the inspirational event allows participants to experience the 'start-up' life, where they can connect with creators, learn from the best, improve their knowledge and work through the process of taking any idea from concept to creation in a matter of days.

The April event will be facilitated by award-winning innovation professional Baden U'Ren, supported by The Generator Bundaberg and Community Lifestyle Support.

The Generator Bundaberg Executive Manager Brooke Fossey said Start-up Weekend Bundaberg was about bringing together a range of different people that could help encourage and inspire one another to make their ideas a reality.

"This event is for aspiring and experienced entrepreneurs, as well as passionate dreamers, problem solvers, techies and creatives," she said.

"We are also encouraging university and high-school students to get involved - anyone that is looking at creating a business who would like to connect with the right people and the right resources."

Community Lifestyle Support CEO Damien Tracey said having access to Mr U'Ren at the event was a fantastic opportunity for start-ups in the Bundaberg region.

"Mr U'Ren is a nationally recognised entrepreneurship educator, which is an amazing resource for regional businesses," he said.

"He will be supported by a range of local mentors from diverse industries who have all trod this path before and have valuable insights and experience to give.

"Best of all participants get actual hands-on experience in the steps needs to get a business off the ground - this isn't a lecture or conference."

Participants are able to pitch their own business ideas, or join the team of a winning pitch, which will be worked on in small groups over the course of the weekend.

This year's event will run from April 16 to April 18.

Follow Start-up Weekend Bundaberg for updates, announcements about mentors and judges and event information.

The event is proudly supported by Regional Startup Hubs Support Program from Advance Queensland and the Queensland Government.

