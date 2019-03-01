Popular burger chain set to open its doors in Bundaberg

Burger Urge will be opening in Bundaberg soon.

BURGER lovers are in for a tantalising treat with restaurant chain Burger Urge confirming their next store will open right here in the Rum City.

National marketing director Pete Kilroy confirmed the store would be opening at Stockland in April, which would be in need of some 30 staff for operation.

The store will be run by Burger Urge head office, not a franchisee. Bundaberg will be its seventh store in regional Queensland, and 27th in Australia.

The news comes as the chain releases a new healthy range to the public.

The new menu features Burger Urge's first vegan options as well as what it says are better vegetarian and low-calorie options.

The chain began in Brisbane 12 years ago as a hole-in-the-wall burger joint with a focus on fresh and local produce with a twist.

The self-proclaimed "dealers of deliciousness” unveiled its new Nutritious Delicious menu last week, labelling them Australia's healthiest range of gourmet burgers.

Co-founder Sean Carthew said their new burgers were, on average, 305 kilojoules, or 72 calories, lighter than those on offer at Grill'd and contained 9.8g less carbohydrates and 3.4g less sugar.

"This year is going to be a turning point for Burger Urge,” Mr Carthew said.

"The world is changing, and the way people consume food is changing with it.

"We want to set standards within the industry regarding providence and sustainability, and it starts now with our new Nutritious Delicious menu.”

Head chef Joel Chrystal said the wholesome and nourishing burgers offered on the new menu had been developed to show that nutritious could also be delicious.

The burger chain opened its newest store in Dubbo just two days ago.

Burger Urge's existing menu favourites, including its range of 100 per cent Australian Angus beef and RSPCA-approved fried chicken burgers and sides, will remain.