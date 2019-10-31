Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Matthew Barker and his family.
Matthew Barker and his family. Contributed
News

Popular Bundy muso's new venture might surprise you

Mikayla Haupt
by
31st Oct 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THEY say every misadventure is a great travel story and after a recent music tour across the country, Matthew Barker and his family have no shortage of stories to tell.

Since returning to the region he's decided to put it all in a children's book, My Parents Bought A Caravan.

Told through the eyes of his eldest son, Harrison, the children's book follows some of the adventures the family  encountered on their recent tour.

Mr Barker said there were a lot of families travelling with young kids and documenting their trip through a blog, but he wanted to share their journey on a different platform.

From car trouble, to their caravan leaking, a port-a-loo getting emptied and a broken leg, Mr Barker said there was no shortage of fun material to draw.

Matthew Barker and his family.
Matthew Barker and his family. Contributed

He said everything in the book actually happened, but rather than being a story about destinations, it's a tale of resilience and overcoming obstacles.

As a successful musician, he is no stranger to writing, having released six EPs, but the world of producing a book is new territory.

Having written the book in verses and experiencing the adventure, the story was the easy part for Mr Barker; who said this book was self-funded and self-published.

He said part of the process even included deciding what paper to use.

"It's definitely been a lot of fun - challenging - but a lot of fun," he said.

Mr Barker has enlisted the help of Hannah Kraschnefski, a Toowoomba based illustrator, to create the book.

Pre-orders will open in December, with the book set to be available at the end of January. Visit his Facebook page to stay up-to-date. 

children's books music
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Deputy PM told to control backbenchers over deal

    premium_icon Deputy PM told to control backbenchers over deal

    News THE Federal Labor’s infrastructure spokeswoman said the Hinkler Regional Deal was failing.

    LETTERS: ‘ScoMo needs to get off well-paid backside’

    premium_icon LETTERS: ‘ScoMo needs to get off well-paid backside’

    News Readers have their say on the PM, government secrecy, climate change, dams and...

    Bundy boy lighting the way

    premium_icon Bundy boy lighting the way

    Religion & Spirituality BUNDABERG’S Wesleyan Methodist Church is celebrating their 40th anniversary with...

    Sayre gives insight into meeting with Trad

    premium_icon Sayre gives insight into meeting with Trad

    News BUNDABERG Chamber of Commerce is taking a non-political approach to make the...