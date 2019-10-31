Popular Bundy muso's new venture might surprise you
THEY say every misadventure is a great travel story and after a recent music tour across the country, Matthew Barker and his family have no shortage of stories to tell.
Since returning to the region he's decided to put it all in a children's book, My Parents Bought A Caravan.
Told through the eyes of his eldest son, Harrison, the children's book follows some of the adventures the family encountered on their recent tour.
Mr Barker said there were a lot of families travelling with young kids and documenting their trip through a blog, but he wanted to share their journey on a different platform.
From car trouble, to their caravan leaking, a port-a-loo getting emptied and a broken leg, Mr Barker said there was no shortage of fun material to draw.
He said everything in the book actually happened, but rather than being a story about destinations, it's a tale of resilience and overcoming obstacles.
As a successful musician, he is no stranger to writing, having released six EPs, but the world of producing a book is new territory.
Having written the book in verses and experiencing the adventure, the story was the easy part for Mr Barker; who said this book was self-funded and self-published.
He said part of the process even included deciding what paper to use.
"It's definitely been a lot of fun - challenging - but a lot of fun," he said.
Mr Barker has enlisted the help of Hannah Kraschnefski, a Toowoomba based illustrator, to create the book.
Pre-orders will open in December, with the book set to be available at the end of January. Visit his Facebook page to stay up-to-date.