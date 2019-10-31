Popular Bundy muso's new venture might surprise you

THEY say every misadventure is a great travel story and after a recent music tour across the country, Matthew Barker and his family have no shortage of stories to tell.

Since returning to the region he's decided to put it all in a children's book, My Parents Bought A Caravan.

Told through the eyes of his eldest son, Harrison, the children's book follows some of the adventures the family encountered on their recent tour.

Mr Barker said there were a lot of families travelling with young kids and documenting their trip through a blog, but he wanted to share their journey on a different platform.

From car trouble, to their caravan leaking, a port-a-loo getting emptied and a broken leg, Mr Barker said there was no shortage of fun material to draw.

Matthew Barker and his family. Contributed

He said everything in the book actually happened, but rather than being a story about destinations, it's a tale of resilience and overcoming obstacles.

As a successful musician, he is no stranger to writing, having released six EPs, but the world of producing a book is new territory.

Having written the book in verses and experiencing the adventure, the story was the easy part for Mr Barker; who said this book was self-funded and self-published.

He said part of the process even included deciding what paper to use.

"It's definitely been a lot of fun - challenging - but a lot of fun," he said.

Mr Barker has enlisted the help of Hannah Kraschnefski, a Toowoomba based illustrator, to create the book.

Pre-orders will open in December, with the book set to be available at the end of January. Visit his Facebook page to stay up-to-date.