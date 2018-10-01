Popular Bundy gym reopens with bulked-up offering

SNAP FITNESS: Manager Nathan Adamski is pleased with the feedback to the new equipment.

SNAP Fitness staff are dedicated to changing lives.

Since opening in Bundaberg, Snap Fitness has continued to provide options for their clients to get fit their way.

Club manager Nathan Adamski said it was simply about fitting into clients' busy schedules so they can work out whenever they want.

"No matter how they train, they can get access to the best fitness equipment for their cardio, strength and functional training needs through Snap Fitness Bundaberg,” Mr Adamski said.

"Recently, our clients really got to appreciate the commitment that we have to their fitness with the reopening of the club with new equipment, new facilities and overall a new look that they have responded to well.”

This modernisation of Snap Fitness has seen an increase in the functional training section of the club which even includes a dual training rack with four squat racks plus an increase in the training equipment.

There is even the welcome addition of a sled track and stair climber, which are effective machines in increasing client fitness.

One addition to Snap Fitness that is really making a difference is the addition of Myzone, which is wearable technology to help members monitor their training in the club and at home; as well as access to trainers to members' workouts to be reviewed.

Part of this is the My Fit 24/7 Functional Workouts which is a virtual group class run in the club that doesn't require a trainer, allowing greater flexibility for members.

While Snap Fitness Bundaberg trainers are available to members, they also have access to active body conditioning through a qualified exercise physiologist.

"Our modernised club is taking fitness training in Bundaberg to another level because we are not just a 24/7 gym with treadmills and weights; we now provide a comprehensive fitness experience for all gym goers.

"We truly have something for everyone, whether they are 14 or 90,” he said.

"Every new member is included in our on-boarding program which gives each member their very own Six Week Challenge.

"This is a great new addition to any new gym goer.

"Most people don't get that initial support when they first join a gym; therefore with our new on-boarding program, every member has access to a trainer during their first six weeks, place access to a qualified nutritionist with our Snap Fitness App.

"All their workouts are planned by our trainers and online trainers during this period and after the six weeks, valuable ongoing support is provided.”