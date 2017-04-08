28°
Popular Bundy childcare centre set to rebuild and expand

Jim Alouat
| 8th Apr 2017 6:18 AM
PLAN: The Learn and Play Kindergarten site.
PLAN: The Learn and Play Kindergarten site.

A POPULAR Bundaberg childcare centre, which has been operating for more than 35 years, is getting a much-needed makeover and expansion.

Learn and Play Kindergarten, situated at Svensson Heights and owned by Chris and Alison Toft, has submitted a development application to Bundaberg Regional Council for a material change of use.

The proposed centre will be able to care for an additional 25 children from the current 44.

It will also employee one additional person taking the number of full-time employees to seven.

Operating hours will remain the same, 6am to 6pm, and seven on-site car spaces will be created.

The application says the objective is to obtain development approval "for a new child care centre building and on-site staff car parking located predominantly at Lot 33 to replace both the dwelling house and the childcare centre building” next to it.

The proposal says the replacement of the existing building only would not be a viable project option and the applicants have chosen to "invest in the future of their business and the local area by constructing a larger facility, which reflects contemporary standards”.

Once built, a new service approval from the Department of Education and Training and final certificate of classification will be sought and the old building at 14 and 14A Tarakan St will be demolished and converted to additional outdoor play area.

The applicants said they had built excellent relationships with neighbours.

Topics:  bundaberg regional council learn and play kindergarten

