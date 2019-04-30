Popular Bundy cafe launches fresh juice bar

NEXT BIG THING: Coffee at Kellys staff member Brie Haaskens and owner Kelly Woods, who has big plans for the future of the business.

BUSINESS has been growing for Bundaberg business owner Kelly Woods and she has no intention of slowing down.

Rather, the Coffee at Kellys owner, who has recently opened a juice bar beside the Targo St cafe, is looking to open additional stores in Bundaberg.

Having put the call out for five new employees recently, she said already the response had been "overwhelming” since posting about the ad on Facebook.

"Back three years ago when I started here, it was just myself and one other staff member and we had someone come in maybe two hours every day just to help do the dishes,” she said.

"Now I've got 10 staff.”

And she is looking to expand that to 15.

She said the opportunity to expand arose about a month ago with the juice bar and so far business had been good.

Using as much local produce as possible, Ms Woods said the juice bar had been well received by the community.

"It's all fresh fruit and veggies. We're juicing carrots and celery, spinach, zucchinis, cucumber and you can just walk in and ask for whatever juice you want.”

Shopping locally at road-side stalls, the Red Shed, Bundy Fresh and Beemart, she said they tried to source the fruit and vegetables for their juice in Bundaberg - and they juice an "unbelievable” amount of fruit.

Last Saturday and Sunday alone Ms Wood said they went through 80kg of oranges.

With a "go hard or go home” mentality, Ms Woods said she wanted to grow her business and was hoping to one day franchise and see the cafe grow outside Bundaberg.

"I just want to grow now and the next step for me is to franchise,” she said.

GOOD JUICE: Kelly Woods (front) with her team - Valda Wakefield, Lachlan Evans, Traci Robinson, Chloe Christensen and Jay-Cee Petersen. Mike Knott BUN290419KEL1

"Putting it out there that I'm looking for an investor because the only way for me to franchise my business is to find an investor.”

Coming from a hospitality background, Ms Woods said her family was involved in cookery.

"There's been cooking through my family. My nan taught me how to cook, my dad was a chef and my aunty was a wedding cake designer - so we've got that history throughout the family,” she said.

"Back in our day, every Sunday we cooked in the kitchen with mum and grandma. It's something I've been brought up with.”

And now she's sharing her tricks of the trade.

Not only serving food, coffee and juice, Ms Woods is looking to hold cooking classes for children, veterans and people with disabilities in Bundaberg.