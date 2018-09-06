Popular Bundy region cafe announces sudden closure

BREEZING INTO BURNETT HEADS: Breeze Cafe and Bakery now has a second location.

A POPULAR Bundaberg region cafe has closed its doors with less than a day's notice.

Breeze Cafe and Bakery announced the closure on social media yesterday.

The post stated that due to unforeseen circumstances, the business would have to close as of Thursday.

"We do apologise to everyone for any inconveniences it may cause," the pose stated.

"We will re-post as soon as possible when we have an update.

"Please watch the page for information.

"Thank you to everyone for your patience."

One of the cafe's new owners, Toddy Mooney, was contacted by the NewsMail earlier today, however, he did not wish to comment.

Located close to the Innes Park Inlet, Breeze Cafe and Bakery has been serving and supporting locals, tourists and day trippers since May 2015.

The restaurant's emphasis has always been on supporting local growers and suppliers of seasonal produce for their diverse menu.

Previous owner Richard Burke could not be reached by reporters.