The Athlete's Foot will be closing its doors in Bundaberg. Contributed
Business

Popular Bundaberg sports store to close down

Geordi Offord
by
10th Jun 2019 10:39 AM
A POPULAR Bundaberg sports store will be running out of Bundaberg very soon.

The Athlete's Foot shoe shop in Hinkler Central announced on its Facebook page on June 3 it would be shutting down and that they would be having a closing down sale.

The sale has up to 70 per cent off store wide and began last Tuesday.

A store employee this morning said they were very busy with the sale at the moment.

Many people commented on the initial post saying it was sad and disappointing to see the business would be shutting down.

Bundaberg News Mail

