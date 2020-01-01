Popular Bundaberg play centre and cafe announces closure

MORE than 100 people have reacted with shock in just an hour after a popular Bundaberg family attraction announced it was closing.

A Facebook post went online this morning to say that Ymazing Play Centre & Cafe was shutting its doors from Australia Day.

The post reads: "Closing. On 26th January. Ymazing Playcentre will close permanently. Thank you to all those who supported us. Last chance for play! Ever."

Customers reacted with sadness, saying they would miss the cafe and play centre.

Some customers said they even came from as far as Maryborough to spend time there with their children.

Beth Boorer, Justine Halpin and Al Boorer from Take the Plunge moved out of the CBD in 2017. Paul Donaldson

YMCA Bundaberg saw changes coming in November 2017 when Take the Plunge cafe, which had been in the CBD, moved in beside the Ymazing indoor playground.

In May 2018, the cafe team posted on Facebook that they had decided to take over the management of Ymazing.

"...We celebrated our third year in business and now are looking to re-establish our community heart in the cafe whilst building more and more interactive events for children from all walks of life in the the maze," they said at the time.

The managers also took to the Take the Plunge Facebook page to say that the community-minded cafe was shutting its doors after five years of business.

"After five years of serving the community, sadly, we cannot afford to keep going and so we say goodbye," the post read.

The cafe will also close on January 26.

"To those in the community who supported us we say thank you," it read.

The managers also expressed frustration at a lack of genuine support for local business.

"We also remind people that 'likes' do not equal support if they are not followed up with a visit in person and we ask that you really get behind other local businesses and community services by using their services, buying their products and bringing your friends in as well," they posted, signing off from Beth, Justine, Al and Pat.