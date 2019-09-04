Popular Bundaberg eatery goes on the market

Bundaberg's Lone Star restaurant is on the market.

THE Lone Star Rib House Bundaberg franchise is up for sale.

The business opened in January last year and, according to an online listing, is well operated and profitable.

"Lone Star Rib House invites those of you that have ever dreamed about owning your own restaurant and bar to take advantage of this unique opportunity," the online listing reads.

The business franchise will set you back $375,000 (plus stoack at value negotiable) and comes with a long lease, higher average customer spend than quick service food retailers and less market competition because of its unique Texan-style asthetic.

