Popular Bargara cafe shuts its doors

A POPULAR Bargara cafe has shuts its doors citing an inability to come to a "fair agreement" with the lessor as the primary reason for its demise.

Cafe Caprice at Bargara Central made its last cup of coffee yesterday much to the dismay of its loyal customers.

On the Cafe Caprice Facebook page on Thursday the owners posted the following: "For those who aren't aware our lease is coming to an end we have been unable to come to an agreement with the lessor that we feel is fair and will allow us to run a profitable café".

The owners also took the time to thank all their wonderful customers signing off with "love and good coffee".

"So, on behalf of Simon, Del, Taylah, Brooke, Zoe, Tanya, Ella, Katie and myself I would like to thank all our customer for dropping by and brightening our day. We hope we have treated you well and made you all feel welcome," the post said.

Nearby businesses were saddened and shocked.

"Today is a sad day as we say goodbye and order our last coffees from John & his team at Cafe Caprice," Nextra Bargara News said in response.

When the news reached a Bargara Facebook forum it was met with disbelief including Division 5 representative Greg Barnes.

"This is terrible news for the township John and I would like to place on record my deepest gratitude to you and your team for the friendly service and outstanding quality of the food and beverages that you've served since taking over the business," Cr Barnes wrote.

"Over the past few years I've had the pleasure of watching your operation from my Saturday morning community consultation desk and have been impressed by the friendliness and consistency of service, not to mention your hospitality for myself and those visiting the desk."

Bargara Central is owned by Stockwell.