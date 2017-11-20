Popular bakery rises to the top

PIECE OF CAKE: Rise the Bakehouse's Ariel Morris makes a coffee as Jenny Grambower and Raylee Drescher welcome customers.

PIECE OF CAKE: Rise the Bakehouse's Ariel Morris makes a coffee as Jenny Grambower and Raylee Drescher welcome customers. Crystal Jones

THE community has spoken and NewsMail readers have nominated Rise the Bakery as their favourite spot for a cake, coffee or old-fashioned sanga.

Readers such as Lyn Williamson praised the "lovely fresh bread and lots of other yummy stuff”, while Carla Robertson said she loved the food and the happy service.

"Excellent” customer service is important, according to supervisor Jenny Grambower.

"A lot of us get to know the customers by their first name and that's how we greet them,” she said.

"You're not just a number in a queue.”

The bakery has been going strong for more than a decade, with Mrs Grambower on board for nine of those years.

In July, the bakery took on new owners, but a portrait of former owner Nathan Spoor, who lost his life in a tragic boating accident last year, still watches over the bakehouse.

And while new lines come along here and there, the bakery has always been known for its classics.

Mrs Grambower says lamingtons are one of the most popular items and usually get snapped up as quickly as they're made.

"Lamingtons are super popular - they just walk out the door,” she said.

"We sell a lot of coffee.

"We have our food and coffee van. We do functions on the weekend with the coffee van if needed.”

Ariel Morris, who works at the bakery, said she had made friends with some customers who had come in over the years.

"I love regular customers that come in because you can chat with them as well,” she said.

"I've made a lot of friends with customers here.”

Mrs Grambower said they were looking forward to bringing out their Christmas line, with plenty of delicious cakes and rum balls on the way.

The bakery is open from 5am-7pm every day except Christmas Day and Good Friday.