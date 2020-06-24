Popular Aldi item divides shoppers

There has been online debate over one particular range at Aldi. Picture: Supplied

There has been online debate over one particular range at Aldi. Picture: Supplied

From its bargain prices, the queue-worthy Special Buys and its streamlined shopping experience, there's a lot to love about Aldi.

But some shoppers have recently revealed there's one item they have crossed off their shopping list after claiming to have had a bad experience.

The brand's Jindurra Station meat has caused a heated discussion in several places online, most recently after a woman took to the Aldi Fans Facebook page to complain about her porterhouse steak.

"Has anyone eaten some car tyres lately? I cooked up some tonight from Aldi," the disappointed customer wrote in a now-deleted post.

Tough meat can be caused by overcooking and Aldi has appeared to address this common issue on the product's label, which contains "perfect" steak cooking instructions for buyers.

And on Facebook, one of the Aldi fans said the woman needed to "learn how to cook" - a comment that wasn't well received - and another suggested the bad steak was a "one off".

Aldi has declined to comment.

The Jindurra meat range has previously been praised by shoppers, with people raving about the great-value items it offers, including steaks, mince and ribs.

But this time, others responded to the post claiming they too had found the Jindurra Station products were not hitting the mark.

"I used to get this all the time but the last couple were pretty tough," one said.

"Yup, I had the same thing. We have to buy our steaks from Woolies now," another replied.

While one person stated: "I used to love Aldi meat but refuse to buy the Jindurra brand. I tried it a couple of times but was tough."

Recently, users on independent consumer opinion site Product Review also left similar feedback about the meat's alleged toughness.

"Would not recommend the beef scotch fillet at all," one Sydney-based user wrote. "Tasteless, chewy rubbish. Looks like a steak but is flavourless."

A user with a "verified purchase" on the platform agreed: "The meat is very fresh but it was not great quality. It was chewy, tasteless and stringy. It was dry and we did not enjoy eating it."

Overall, on the review platform the products received a 2.3 rating out of five.

Aldi Australia will immediately refund or replace any grocery item customers are not satisfied with, providing you have proof of purchase.

In old Facebook posts from 2017, Aldi Australia told customers it couldn't reveal where the Jindurra Station meat comes from, citing "confidentiality agreements" but told curious shoppers it was "100 per cent Australian grown".

Despite some negative reviews, other customers defended the brand, calling the meat "good value".

"One piece gave us two steaks, a small roast and a stir-fry. Very tender. Good value. Have purchased second piece to roast whole on (the) Weber (barbecue)," a user wrote on Product Review.

"Excellent steak and great price - love it," another said.

Despite the criticism, there are plenty of reasons why Australians love Aldi, mostly the Special Buys deals that are often praised online.

Shoppers lost it earlier this month over a rowing machine that was on offer for $350 which retails elsewhere for as much as $1600. The store's air fryers also have a huge cult fan base.

Originally published as Popular Aldi item divides shoppers