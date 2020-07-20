Menu
Poppy pops up as Bundy’s cutest bub

Crystal Jones
20th Jul 2020 12:54 PM
LITTLE Poppy Evelyn has just turned seven weeks old and she’s already got a special title to her name – Bundaberg’s cutest baby.

The NewsMail called for locals to share photos of their bubs born in 2020 and more than 100 photos were submitted.

A poll was held and more than 400 locals cast a vote with 35 per cent going to little Poppy.

Mum Chia Momesso said as parents, her and partner Sam naturally believed Poppy was a cutie, but it was heartwarming to know so many others had thought so too.

Poppy Evelyn is all smiles on hearing she's Bundy's cutest bub.
“Thank you to everyone who voted for her and thanks to the NewsMail for putting it on,” she said.

“We were just lucky we had a lot of friends and family voting for her.”

Miss Momesso said Poppy’s name came out after the couple had watched a TV show with a character of that name.

While Evelyn had been planned as her first name, the couple decided they liked the significance of the red flower, especially given its association with Anzac Day.

Evelyn became her middle name, partly in tribute to her late grandmother.

Little Evelyn is still getting used to her night-time routine, but has mastered the art of smiling just recently.

“She’s just started to smile and give everyone this cheeky little grin,” Miss Momesso said.

The photo of Poppy Evelyn that won over Bundy hearts.
