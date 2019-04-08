Pope bailed, fined $2500 after drugs, stolen vehicle charges

A FATHER of two has been granted bail after spending nearly two months behind bars for driving a stolen vehicle and drug-related charges.

Joshua Luke Pope pleaded guilty to all charges in Bundaberg Magistrates Court yesterday after he was arrested on February 13 for committing a string of offences.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Macushla Pattinson said on January 12 the defendant was pulled over on Bourbong St at 11.39pm.

Pope made admissions to drug use and returned a positive sample of marijuana and methylamphetamine.

On January 27, Pope was again intercepted, this time on Takalvan St at 12.15am after failing to stop at a stop sign.

RELEASED: Joshua Luke Pope was released on bail from Bundaberg Magistrates Court yesterday. contributed

Sen Const Pattinson said Pope was unable to sit still, was fidgeting, speaking quickly, mumbling, acting strangely and had blood-shot eyes. After locating a cone piece in the vehicle, police detained the 26-year-old and transferred him to the Bundaberg Hospital for a doctor to take a blood sample.

"He refused to provide that specimin,” SenConst Pattinson said.

The court then heard on February 11 the defendant was located in a stolen vehicle that had been reported missing from Gin Gin.

"At 2.55am, police observed the vehicle driving in the Bundaberg area,” SenConst Pattinson said.

"Police observed the defendant as being in the passenger seat with another male person driving.”

In an interview with police, Pope detailed how he came to be in the stolen car.

"He stated that two young kids had picked him up at 2pm on February 10, they had driven in the vehicle after which the two kids asked him if he wanted to buy the vehicle for $300,” SenConst Pattinson said. "He stated to police that he knew it was a bit odd, and that he was interested in buying the car. He further stated that he asked the boys on a number of occasions if the car was stolen ... they said it wasn't.”

Defence lawyer Gavin James said while his client was on parole for domestic violence and strangulation charges, his history had no like offences for drugs and driving.

Magistrate Ross Woodford released Pope with fines totalling $2500 and a 12-month disqualification from driving.

He will reappear on June 13 for a new charge.