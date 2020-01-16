Menu
Bingham Fitz-Henry leads the pack down the field during the NSW versus Queensland match in Bundaberg’s inaugural pop-up polo event at the recreational precinct. Picture: Brian Cassidy.
Pop-up polo looks to be returning to Bundaberg

Chris Burns
, Chris.burns@news-mail.com.au
16th Jan 2020 5:00 PM
POP-UP polo could return to Bundaberg, as the regional council considers matching the financial support it gave last year.

Organisers Events Queensland has asked the council to commit the same level of support that it gave for its inaugural event last September, which brought 1500 people to the Bundaberg Recreational Precinct.

Cr Scott Rowleson said there were economic flow-on effects from last year’s event.

At the time, he met an Emerald couple deciding whether to buy a caravan from Brisbane or Bundaberg.

They chose Bundaberg, because they also wanted to attend the polo.

Cr Steve Cooper said the event provided stimulus to the local retail sector, which had been needed at the time.

“It was very professionally run event,” he said.

Community manager Gavin Steele said the support was worth $25,000, and included the use of the Bundaberg Recreational Precinct.

Rockhampton was the only other place in regional Queensland to host the event, and it creased its attendance from 1900 to 3000 people in two years.

Mr Steele hoped there would be a similar increase for Bundaberg as reputation of the event increased in the region.

