POP THE BUBBLY: Bundy man, 20, buys first home

Travis Locke is the proud owner of a duplex unit sold by Scott Mackey from RE/MAX Precision Real Estate.

"YOU don't need to party and all that, you've got the rest of your life to do that."

Travis Locke is 20 years old and has just bought his first investment property.

The born and bred Bundy man has shown that with determination and sacrifice you can accomplish your goals and better yourself for the future.

He works as an apprentice electrician at New Wave Electrical during the day and has a weekend job at The Club Hotel.

"I've pretty much worked two jobs ever since leaving school, working a night job over the weekend, they all really helped," Mr Locke said.

He said he attributed his success to his lack of interest to typical young activities, such as partying.

"I've never really been a partier, a drinker or anything like that," Mr Locke said.

"I never really try to spend money, I'm always trying to save it."

It only took a year for Mr Locke to find the ideal unit as part of a duplex in the Bundaberg area.

He chose Bundaberg as the location for his first property as it has great potential, with the need for more rental properties being a high demand.

"Hopefully this one can help me buy the next one and, I don't know, as many as I can," he said.

His Pa, his parents and his boss at New Wave Electrical all motivated him to buy and invest in property.

His next goal is to continue saving for at least another year so he can add more properties to his name.