Poor timing to push for $45m aquatic park

HINKLER MP Keith Pitt said he will not support the Bundaberg Regional Council’s bid for a $45 million aquatic park using funding targeting drought-affected communities.

Mr Pitt urged the council to reapply for the aquatic park in the next round of the Building Better Regions Fund considering that there was currently concerns in the local farming sector over Paradise Dam and long-term water security.

Without Mr Pitt’s approval for the project it is unlikely to be given federal funding.

Mayor Jack Dempsey said the council applied to raise capital for the aquatic park because it was something that many members of the local community wanted.

“Such a facility would provide a much-needed venue for recreation, health and fitness,” Cr Dempsey said.

“Council would like to deliver this project but can’t afford to do it without State and Federal Government support.”

Cr Dempsey said the council would reapply for the fund, and would instead request support for water treatment upgrades.

This would meet the Federal Government’s preferred criteria in this round of funding.

But the council would reapply for the aquatic centre in the next round, Cr Dempsey said.

The maximum amount of funding that the council would have been able to receive from the fund would have been $10m. Mr Pitt said he received a letter from the council last week urging his support for its application.

He said this round of funding was aimed at building infrastructure in drought affected communities which were facing a challenging time.

“I wrote to the Mayor and Councillors and asked the Council to consider applying for a project that better reflects the immediate infrastructure needs of the community,” Mr Pitt said.

“I also asked the council to consider delaying the application for the proposed aquatic centre to round five of the Building Better Regions Fund next year.

“Given Australia’s severe drought and our local water situation with Paradise Dam, I advised the council I was unable to provide a letter of support for the proposed aquatic centre for this round of BBRF.”

He said it was the council’s decision on what other projects it decided to apply for.