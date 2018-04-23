Menu
Marathon collapse sparks outrage
Weather

Poor old Poms wilt in record 23C heat

by Holly Christodoulou
23rd Apr 2018 7:54 AM

INCREDIBLE runners crossed the finish line at the London Marathon despite the blistering 23C weather making it the hottest ever - as others collapsed in the gruelling race to the finish.

Around 40,000 people ran the 26-mile race across London as officials confirmed the 23.2C temperature today beat the current record for the marathon of 22.7C in 1996.

Some runners received medical treatment after collapsing in the heat, with temperatures on the track likely to feel higher.

"A big caveat here is obviously a weather station temperature record will feel a bit different to what it might feel like trackside where you have the warmth coming up from the tarmac and other people," Met Office spokesman Grahame Madge said.

Organisers emailed participants ahead of the event with safety advice on running in the heat.

"We reminded them they should adjust their goal for Sunday and plan to run at a slower pace and, if they were planning to run in fancy dress, they should think carefully if that is appropriate in these conditions," event director Hugh Brasher said.

A young runner is carried away. / AFP PHOTO / Daniel LEAL-OLIVAS
One way to finish. (Paul Harding/PA via AP)
Runners run through spray showers on the London streets. (John Stillwell/PA via AP)
The marathon starts in Greenwich Park, taking a tour around the capital and passing over the Thames at Tower Bridge before crossing the finish line on The Mall in front of Buckingham Palace.

The mini heatwave Brits enjoyed this week saw the mercury nudge a balmy 29.1C - the hottest April day in 70 years.

Paramedics assist a runner. / AFP PHOTO / Daniel LEAL-OLIVAS
This article was originally published by The Sun and reproduced with permission.

A man’s legs give out. / AFP PHOTO / Daniel LEAL-OLIVAS
An exhausted runner is assisted at the finish line. / AFP PHOTO / Daniel LEAL-OLIVAS
This runner was lifted off the course. / AFP PHOTO / Daniel LEAL-OLIVAS
Ouch. / AFP PHOTO / Daniel LEAL-OLIVAS
Spider-Man feels the heat. / AFP PHOTO / Niklas HALLEN
The heat was too much for some. / AFP PHOTO / Daniel LEAL-OLIVAS
Another runner gets a helping hand. / AFP PHOTO / Daniel LEAL-OLIVAS
Mo Farah finished third. / AFP PHOTO / Daniel LEAL-OLIVAS
