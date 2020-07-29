LETTERS: Poor choice of political leaders

COLUMNIST Peter Gleeson (C-M, July 27) again highlighted the dearth of political leadership in Queensland.

With an imminent election, voters are faced with two political parties riven by political scandal or disunity, with no clear plan for the future.

It is disappointing that despite state debt rising significantly there is nothing to show for it.

Pronouncements by both parties of a need for large-scale infrastructure projects to boost economic performance belie the fact that these projects have beginning and end dates, thus moving the economic problems further into the future to be dealt with by future governments.

Jobs in constructing infrastructure look good politically but are essentially ephemeral and workers on the two biggest projects, Queens Wharf and Cross River Rail, would be right to ask "what's next?" at the completion of these projects.

The COVID-19 pandemic if anything has highlighted the parlous state of the Queensland economy and the lack of forethought and planning for the future by successive governments. If the voters can only obtain more of the same from the next election, then, as Hanrahan said in the famous poem "we'll all be rooned".

Geoff Roberts, Brendale

PETER Gleeson's column was titled "Premier's halo can't hide festering woes" and discussed Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk's woes.

Politics is a strange game and it's true the Labor Party had its problems, not all contributed by Palaszczuk as Jackie Trad has been a major thorn with constant headlines over the past year.

One is always judged on how the situation at hand is handled and, as pointed out, Palaszczuk's handling of the border closure on her own timeline has proven to have been handled professionally.

It's when the going gets tough that the tough get going.

However, politics is also a fickle game and one cannot be complacent, smug or take for granted votes in the October 31 election for either political side.

Coronavirus will be on the minds of many Queenslanders, as well as local issues which need to be addressed,such as road safety, nursing homes, and jobs.

Which angel can address these issues and fix the halo wreath will shine the brightest.

Susan McLochlan, Caboolture South

PETER Gleeson suggested that the extension to the New Acland coalmine could become another Adani for Labor on October 31.

Adani was not a millstone for Labor at the last state election because Annastacia Palaszczuk made it clear that not one dollar of Queensland taxpayers' money would be spent on the project.

This was unanimously supported in a town hall meeting in north Queensland.

Labor increased its overall seat tally to gain an outright parliamentary majority.

A key distinction between Labor and the Greens is that Labor recognises that coal is not going to disappear tomorrow because our country still relies on it for more than 60 per cent of our electricity and we are the world's biggest coal exporter.

Its future could well be decided over time by the sensible push towards renewables and external factors such as global demand.

That the courts have not yet been able to conclude the New Acland dispute after 13 years is because the law is sometimes an ass.

Francis Carroll, Moorooka

AS THE health crisis in Victoria goes from bad to worse, and the virus creeps further into NSW with each passing day, the smirk on Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk's face just keeps getting wider.

The Premier is now election posturing on a grand scale using the health crisis, which may yet turn out to be a bad mistake, given the nature of hubris.

Any complacency the Premier is feeling is misplaced, and talking tough about locking the NSW border down again is missing the point completely.

Given that large numbers of people from NSW - including possibly many from the 104 suburbs that are now banned - were allowed to enter Queensland before that ban came into effect, it's already too late for that.

Queensland will almost certainly see a second wave, and what the Premier needs to refocus on is the danger that is already in the state.

That includes the many Queenslanders who are now breaking the rule about social distancing. This is not just happening with younger people in Fortitude Valley nightclubs, as it's common to see adults ignoring the rules in shopping centres, cafes and restaurants in any suburb, on any day of the week.

It needs to stop, and the Premier needs to stop it, before we're all locked down again.

Les de Kretser, Indooroopilly

NOT WORTH THE BIG BUCKS

THE Courier-Mail has done a wonderful job in telling us about the grossly large incomes of NRL players (C-M, July 25).

Some of these amounts are eye-watering considering what these "sports stars" actually do in playing with and carrying a ball around a paddock.

I do not see the value in paying an NRL player these huge sums of money to play the game.

To top it all off, the Titans upped the ante to secure David Fifita for a three-year deal believed to be worth over $3 million.

How can they justify such huge amounts for a player so young?

The payments to players is nothing short of disgraceful, particularly when so many are struggling to make ends meet with the pandemic altering their lives.

If I had my way no player would receive more than $150,000, and if that is unsatisfactory to them, go and find a real job.

I recently viewed a TV story about an ex-league player from the 1980s who now drives a garbage truck and is happy to do so.

I don't accept that players need the money as their career may be short.

The careers of our servicemen may also be short but they do not get anywhere near what some of these players get and servicemen may die in the process of what they do for our country.

Peter Johnson, Robina

CHINA RISKS SHOOTING ITSELF IN THE FOOT

IT IS laughable that China accuses Australia of being provocative when it is the one doing the provoking by illegally commandeering islands in the South China Sea and doing subversive deals with other countries by injecting billions into their economies and then gaining access to strategic naval bases by economically indebting those countries to China.

China is being very antagonistic to Japan, India, the US, South Korea, Canada, Australia and Taiwan with total disregard to the welfare of their own trade affairs with those nations.

The old saying, don't shoot yourself in the foot, can be applied in this instance.

An all-out confrontation could, unfortunately, be looming in the near future.

What that would achieve is unclear, as ultimately there would be no winners if someone decided to press the destruct button.

So my advice to China is to settle down, rethink their present policies of aggression, and try to do some good in the world instead of sitting back and letting other countries do the heavy lifting, while they, like Russia, go around the world being antagonistic and creating tension.

Jim Stanfield, Boonah

DIGNITY IN PALLIATIVE CARE

OF COURSE, as Jeanette Wiley (Letters, July 25) says, the vast majority of Queenslanders want to die with dignity.

The good news is that with modern medicine this is achievable, as long as the Queensland Government would properly fund palliative care services, particularly in regional areas.

There is certainly no dignity in a doctor giving a lethal injection or a patient drinking a poison cocktail.

Alan Baker, Carina Heights

MAKING MEALS EASIER NOW

IT SEEMS extraordinary that organising a family meal causes so much angst (C-M, July 27).

Now, more than ever, kitchens are spacious and functional, with fancy gadgets and dishwashers, good food storage, and supermarkets packed with ready-made meal options.

How did our mothers and grandmothers ever cope without these advantages and still produce nutritious meals from scratch?

Roseanne Schneider, Toowoomba

