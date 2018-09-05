Pool interest dries up as new swimming season approaches

Briana Baker in the Allora pool at the St Mary's carnival.

Briana Baker in the Allora pool at the St Mary's carnival. Gerard Walsh

DIFFICULT hours, poor financial returns and an overload of paperwork are factors deterring pool managers from diving into business with Southern Downs Regional Council.

With pool season just around the corner, the council has been unable to find anyone to manage the Allora and Killarney pools.

Southern Downs mayor Tracy Dobie said the tender process had been "exhausted".

In a special council meeting on Monday, councillors voted to reject the only tender for the Killarney Pool and delegate power to the CEO to find a suitable solution for the management of both Allora and Killarney.

"There is a clause council can enact, which is that if there are no suitable respondents and council has exhausted the market, council can enter into a contract with a suitable supplier if that supplier is found," Cr Dobie said.

After 10 years managing the Allora Pool, former lessees Bill and Linda Lacy said they decided not to put in an application.

"We would like to take it on for another four years but we did not like the way the tender was made," Mr Lacy said.

Onerous paperwork requirements, having to pay more staff and assuming a responsibility for preparing the pool for the new season were issues that deterred the Lacey's from renewing their management role.

Former Allora Pool leasee Linda Lacy. Jenna Cairney / Warwick Daily Ne

The six-month operating span of the pool also made it difficult to sustain.

"By the time the new season was coming up we were always running a bit low on money and had to take out a loan to pay for the pool insurance," Mr Lacy said.

"That was the biggest thing."

In December, the Warwick Daily News reported the council had reject four tenders to outdoor pools in Stanthorpe, Allora and Killarney on the ground they were "non-conforming".

The mayor said pool tenders had to meet strict requirements.

"There are a number of steps in managing a pool that require people to have certain qualifications," she said.

"Managing the pools is not a simple mater. There are children, there are health and safety issues."

But the mayor said she was keen to assure families both pools would still be open, come October.

"Having swimming pools is a community obligation that council wants to meet," Cr Dobie said.

"For example, the Stanthorpe pool is a beautiful outdoor pool. We will do what is necessary to ensure the pools are open and completely managed."

Cr Dobie said council would manage the pools if no suitable contract was arranged.