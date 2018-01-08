Pool gains half a million in funds

HOT WEATHER: Abbey Bull, Caitlin Neubecker, Mikka Noblett, Bianca Maultby and Katana Theuerkauf-Smith cooling off in the Norville Pool.

AQUATIC play areas worth half a million dollars will be built at Norville Pool Swimming Complex as part of $11.1 million in projects approved for the region under the State Government's Works For Queensland program.

Mayor Jack Dempsey said the State Government had approved the 98 projects the council had submitted for the $11.1 million funding.

"These funds come on the back of the $10.71 million announced in February 2017 and bring the state's total commitment to the Bunda- berg Region under this program to just under $22 million,” he said.

"(The) council has finalised the projects identified under the initial round of funding which were required to be completed by November.

"Projects approved under the second round will have a two-year time frame for completion with some jobs already being rolled out.

"Residents right across the region are experiencing the benefits of the Works For Queensland funding through the delivery of multiple pathway and road projects.

"The aquatic play areas at Norville Pool comes on the back of more than $1 million in improvements delivered to the pool under the initial round of grants.

"Our community has identified an aquatic play area as desirable infra- structure and this project, while not a major aquatic centre, will deliver two entertainment areas suitable for small children and toddlers.”

Among other projects under the latest funding is $440,000 in seating improvements to Moncrieff Entertainment Centre.

"This facility is central to the delivery of quality entertainment to residents of the region and the upgrade has been on (the) council's radar for some time,” Cr Dempsey said.

"Likewise our community has identified the Baldwin Environmental Wetlands as a location it wants upgraded and (the) council has allocated $500,000 for the construction of a new lagoon to improve water quality at the wetlands.”

In line with its continued involvement in renewable energy projects, more than $700,000 will be spent on installing solar panels on council infrastructure including the library and Civic Centre.

Cr Dempsey said every area across the region would have multiple projects funded under the program.