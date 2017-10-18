Pooches vie to be the top dog

EVERY dog has its day and two Bundy pooches are hoping Saturday will be theirs.

Carson the long-haired dachshund and Keeper the rough collie are finalists in the 2017 Dog and Puppy of the Year Awards presented by Dogs Queensland.

Known by their show names, Supreme CH Briarmist Foo Fighter and CH Swinbrad Keep in Touch, Carson and Keeper are two of 223 dogs who earned themselves a spot in the annual event. The pair was chosen from a pool of 120,000 entrants from more than 500 state-wide competitions during the past 12 months.

Proud owners Chloe and Robert Armatys, Jim and Lyndall Black and Donna Morris were thrilled their pups were finalists.

"We are thrilled the boys have been selected as finalists for this year's competition,” Mrs Armatys said.

"Carson is a very devoted dog and enjoys nothing more than being on the show trolley being kissed and cuddled.

"Keeper is a very lovable dog and proving himself to be a valuable asset at Lexwood Collies. Not only is he winning consistently, he is siring healthy and sound pups who are already tasting their own success in the show ring.”

Tomorrow, Carson, 4, and Keeper, 3, will be among 118 dogs and 105 puppies to be judged. The top 32 dogs and 32 puppies then move to the final round on Saturday.

Every weekend in Queensland, purebred dogs compete in conformation shows that judge their fitness, grooming and behaviour. The results of such events determine the entrants.