Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Beagle Harvey slips down cliff on the Sunshine Coast but firefighters come to the rescue.
Beagle Harvey slips down cliff on the Sunshine Coast but firefighters come to the rescue.
Pets & Animals

Beagle's ruff moment when he falls down em-bark-ment

by Isabella Magee
10th Jul 2020 12:34 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THIS troublesome beagle found himself in a 'ruff' situation this morning after he over-estimated his adventurous paw-sonality.

The cheeky dog Harvey, 11, is known to do his own thing, walking along the wrong side of the handrail when things went wrong.

He was with his owner before he fell 10m over Point Cartwright's cliff near the lighthouse about 8am this morning.

Landing into a bush the fall was bittersweet, as Maroochydore QFES Station Officer Grant Feeney said it saved him falling a further 20m.

"Luckily enough he was caught in a bush which saved him falling 30m," Officer Feeney told The Courier-Mail.

Along with Maroochydore QFES firefighter Richard Lewis, Officer Feeney were ready to save him.

"We put ourselves on rope and pulled ourselves down to look for him, we could see him caught in a bush … luckily he wasn't too far down".

Officer Feeney said it wasn't a huge job, but one he's grateful to do.

"It's one of those jobs you join this job for".

Originally published as Pooch rescued after 10m cliff fall

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Bundaberg man loses life after tragedy at fuel station

        premium_icon Bundaberg man loses life after tragedy at fuel station

        News The man was transported to Bundaberg Hospital but sadly passed away later that day.

        Your questions about our new format answered

        Your questions about our new format answered

        News Your questions about the new digital version answered

        Tributes flow: ‘Gazza was one of a kind’

        premium_icon Tributes flow: ‘Gazza was one of a kind’

        News Friends and family remember a genuine man who made a difference

        New HQ: Rebranding just the beginning for local business

        premium_icon New HQ: Rebranding just the beginning for local business

        News How this not-for-profit is streamlining its services to continue to support the...